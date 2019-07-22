Seth Rollins Says Jon Moxley Is Trying To Take Food Off His Table

– In a SummerSlam conference call, Seth Rollins was asked about AEW and Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose in WWE). Here are highlights courtesy of POST Wrestling’s John Pollock.

On Moxley to AEW: “I was surprised by it. I knew Ambrose needed time away from WWE. Now he’s competition and trying to take dinner off my table & good on him.”

On AEW: “We are going to knock them dead, just like we do everyone else.”

Rollins previously accused Moxley of “taking his ball and going home” when he left WWE and joined AEW. Moxley has yet to directly address Rollins and his comments.