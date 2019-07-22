wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Says Jon Moxley Is Trying To Take Food Off His Table
July 22, 2019 | Posted by
– In a SummerSlam conference call, Seth Rollins was asked about AEW and Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose in WWE). Here are highlights courtesy of POST Wrestling’s John Pollock.
On Moxley to AEW: “I was surprised by it. I knew Ambrose needed time away from WWE. Now he’s competition and trying to take dinner off my table & good on him.”
On AEW: “We are going to knock them dead, just like we do everyone else.”
Rollins previously accused Moxley of “taking his ball and going home” when he left WWE and joined AEW. Moxley has yet to directly address Rollins and his comments.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Claims that Heat On RVD and Sabu Nearly Killed ECW/WWE Relationship, WWE Paying ECW
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Vince McMahon Releasing Jim Ross Shortly After Bell’s Palsy Attack, Awkward Phone Call Before Prichard Was Told
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Controversy Over Hulk Hogan Using Derogatory Term For Polish People on Larry King, Internal Turner Reaction to It
- Corey Graves on WWE Hiring Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins Leading the Locker Room