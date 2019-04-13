wrestling / News

Sexy Star Says Her Lucha Underground Title Win Inspired WWE’s Women’s Revolution

April 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an interview with The Roman Show (translation via Wrestling Inc), Sexy Star said that she believes her title win in Lucha Underground is what inspired the WWE to move forward with their women’s revolution, which eventually led to an all-women PPV and women headlining Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On inspiring the women’s revolution in WWE: “I personally think that yes. WWE took notice. I am proud that they gave me that opportunity as a woman, as a Mexican and as a warrior. I felt they (WWE) found out that that had a big buzz all over the world. I think it inspired them to act.”

On if she’d want to join WWE: “I would love to join WWE. I am opened. As a Mexican, I know WWE has a different type of wrestling. It is the number one. I think it would be the only thing missing for me. I would love to. Can you imagine me versus Ronda Rousey in the WWE or the cage?”

