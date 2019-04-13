wrestling / News
Sexy Star Wins MMA Debut in Combate Americas
– Sexy Star, aka Dulce Maria García Rivas, was successful in her MMA debut last night for Combate Americas. The event was held in her hometown of Monterrey, New Mexico. She beat Mariana Ruiz by unanimous decision. You can check out some clips and images for her fight from Combate below.
Sexy Star has worked in AAA, SHIMMER, and Lucha Underground.
Was that an imaginary Sexy punch or am I blind? Either way congrats to Sexy Dolce 🔥 #CombateEstrellas pic.twitter.com/6KYXx30QRp
— ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) April 13, 2019
Dulce García derrota a Mariana Ruiz vía Decisión Unánime (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) #CombateEstrellas⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iomwdJPjZ4
— Combate Americas (@combateamericas) April 13, 2019
¡Cada vez falta menos para el esperado debut de @Sexydulceg!😱 #CombateEstrellas⭐️ pic.twitter.com/usq2MnQy5x
— Combate Americas (@combateamericas) April 13, 2019
Victory for @Sexydulceg in her pro MMA debut @combateamericas ⭐ pic.twitter.com/dRJs8H4wRw
— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) April 13, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bayley and Sasha Banks Were Reportedly Vocally Unhappy Backstage About Losing Tag Titles at WrestleMania 35
- Latest On Which Night of the Week AEW TV Show Would Be On If They Reach Deal With TNT
- Becky Lynch Was Worried She Would Lose Her WrestleMania Main Event Spot To Kofi Kingston
- Dominik Dijakovic Deletes Twitter Account After Comments About ‘Purifying’ America