Sexy Star Wins MMA Debut in Combate Americas

– Sexy Star, aka Dulce Maria García Rivas, was successful in her MMA debut last night for Combate Americas. The event was held in her hometown of Monterrey, New Mexico. She beat Mariana Ruiz by unanimous decision. You can check out some clips and images for her fight from Combate below.

Sexy Star has worked in AAA, SHIMMER, and Lucha Underground.

Was that an imaginary Sexy punch or am I blind? Either way congrats to Sexy Dolce 🔥 #CombateEstrellas pic.twitter.com/6KYXx30QRp — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) April 13, 2019