Shane Helms Defends Vince McMahon Following WWE Releases, Says Vince Loves Being Able To Pay People

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Shane Helms defended Vince McMahon against the ongoing backlash on Twitter towards him following yesterday’s WWE releases including his own, and also encouraged everyone to stay positive. Highlights are below.

On Vince McMahon getting a lot of backlash on social media following yesterday’s WWE releases: “Vince is the easy guy to go at, but he runs a huge corporation, and I would not want to be in his shoes. There isn’t a day in my life where I would want the responsibility of what Vince has to deal with. Leadership has a price and winning has a price, to quote Michael Jordan. You have to answer to, especially in a publicly traded company, you have to answer to shareholders and all this type of thing. Every decision he makes has a million dollar price tag on it. Everything. Can you even imagine having to deal with that on a constantly daily basis? That every decision you make is going to effect people’s lives and have million dollars behind it. It’s very difficult, so I understand people going after him, he’s the biggest name, so why wouldn’t they.”

On how he doesn’t think Vince is an evil guy who wanted to fire people: “I just hope that fans understand, I don’t think it was him behind the desk being maniacally evil. It was a tough decision. I don’t think he enjoyed making it. Vince loves being able to pay people. He loves putting on this product. This industry exists because of some of the decisions he made. So like I said, I understand where they are coming from, but this is just a decision he had to make and like I said, I don’t think he wanted to make it.”

On staying positive despite the circumstances: “I want to encourage people to be positive. I know it’s hard in this particular circumstances that we’re dealing with. I really liked Drake Maverick’s message yesterday. He’s a really passionate kid, very young, so I understand all the emotions that people are having. Just try to look at the bright side. And like I said in one of my initial messages, I’m in a blessed circumstance and I recognize that and I recognize that there’s a lot of other people in harder and more difficult circumstances than I’m living in. I’m definitely sad about this, I don’t want anyone to think I’m not. Something I really love got taken away from me, and if you love something, it’s going to effect you, but I’m going to remain positive and I just hope everyone else finds a way to stay positive too.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open Radio with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.