– The newly released Mr. McMahon docuseries offers interviews and accounts regarding Shane McMahon departing from WWE in October 2009. Vince and Shane McMahon in their interviews admit they were no longer seeing eye-to-eye. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shane McMahon on his decision to leave WWE: “It was a really hard decision for me to leave the only thing that I love and the only business I ever want to work in my life, but my dad, especially then, was strong at the helm, and I was like, ‘If this is the time for me to go try certain things, then that’s the time.'”

Vince McMahon on why Shane left: “The reason why Shane left. Shane wanted to take the chair, so to speak, and thought it was time for me to leave. Shane had a lot of value, but it wasn’t his company. It was mine. It’s so difficult for family business. Damn, it’s difficult. It was almost like we were opposed on everything and we grew apart.”

On not seeing eye to eye with his father: “Just weren’t seeing eye-to-eye on certain things. But he’s the boss. When he says to paint something blue, we’re painting it blue. I was just like, ‘I can either stay in here and watch us implode or it’s time to step back.’ He’s my dad, you know? I’m not gonna jeopardize that. So I decided to step away. I thanked him, gave him a hug, and that was it.”

Shane McMahon would eventually return to WWE, primarily as an on-air talent in February 2016. The Mr. McMahon docuseries is streaming now on Netflix. He made his last appearance wrestling in an impromptu match with The Miz at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. However, he had to quickly bow out of the match after suffering a torn quad injury.