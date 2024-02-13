Shane Taylor Comments On Report Of Signing With AEW

Shane Taylor has commented on reports that he signed with AEW last year by sending a message to the company’s roster. As noted over the weekend, Fightful reported that Taylor had signed with AEW last year. As the report made its way around social media, the Shane Taylor Promotions leader retweeted one that had a mockup All Elite graphic to comment.

Taylor wrote:

“The past is the past & what will be will be & while I appreciate mock up, THIS ain’t the graphic I want. That “ALL ELITE” is a message to the entire roster & the [world] that #STP is OFFICIALLY on they ass!! Been throwing hands w/ the best & I’m STILL here! #RumbleBadManRumble”