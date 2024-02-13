wrestling / News
Shane Taylor Comments On Report Of Signing With AEW
Shane Taylor has commented on reports that he signed with AEW last year by sending a message to the company’s roster. As noted over the weekend, Fightful reported that Taylor had signed with AEW last year. As the report made its way around social media, the Shane Taylor Promotions leader retweeted one that had a mockup All Elite graphic to comment.
Taylor wrote:
“The past is the past & what will be will be & while I appreciate mock up, THIS ain’t the graphic I want.
That “ALL ELITE” is a message to the entire roster & the [world] that #STP is OFFICIALLY on they ass!!
Been throwing hands w/ the best & I’m STILL here!
#RumbleBadManRumble”
The past is the past & what will be will be & while I appreciate mock up, THIS ain't the graphic I want.
That "ALL ELITE" is a message to the entire roster & the 🌎 that #STP is OFFICIALLY on they ass!!
Been throwing hands w/ the best & I'm STILL here! #RumbleBadManRumble https://t.co/yYl7umoUXd
— The Jaw-Break Kid (@shane216taylor) February 12, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’, Mentions Brock Lesnar
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- The Rock Shuts Down Claim Equating WrestleMania Press Event Boos With His Maui Recovery Efforts
- Eric Bischoff On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Firing, Thinks AEW Desperately Needs Somebody Like Him