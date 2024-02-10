wrestling / News
Shane Taylor Has Reportedly Signed With AEW
February 10, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Shane Taylor, who has made appearances for both AEW and Ring of Honor, has officially signed a deal. Taylor had been working in both brands without a contract. He reportedly signed his deal sometime last year and runs through July 2024.
It was noted that there has been talk of adding members to Shane Taylor Promotions to make the group bigger.
