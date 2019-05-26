Shawn Spears Discusses His AEW Contract Status, Says He Doesn’t Believe In Working for ‘Audience of One’ Like At ‘Some Other Places’

Shawn Spears spoke to the media following AEW Double or Nothing last night and 411 was on hand. We asked Shawn if he was under contract to AEW and he confirmed that he is not but that he has been treated great and feels at home. He also seemed to take a shot at Vince McMahon, saying he doesn’t believe in working for an audience of one which is how it is at “some other places.” Highlights are below, along with the full video.

On if AEW is home for him now and if he’s under contract with them: “It’s common knowledge that I’m very, very close friends with an executive vice president. I met the other executive vice presidents for the first time this weekend. I’ve also met a few members of the Khan family as well. At this moment, there is nothing in writing. I’m going to be straight up, flat out honest with you. When the opportunity came up to do this, to be here, be in Las Vegas, be in the MGM, I dove all over it, I didn’t ask many questions. I didn’t care. I knew this was groundbreaking. I knew this was history making. And I wanted to be part of that. Because let’s be honest, the last time we saw anything like this happen was what, 20+ years ago? I know that this isn’t going to happen again during my in-ring career, ever, anywhere else. So this was monumental to me. So all those things, putting pen to paper, stuff like that, that’s all an after thought at this point and I’m just kind of soaking in everything that has happened tonight with some incredible talent.

On how he has been treated by AEW: “They treated me today, like the second I walked in, everyone from production to the top of the office to every young and up and coming star, they treated me, it felt like home. They treated me like I was one of their own.”

On if he is moving forward into a new persona: “I don’t believe in working for an audience of one and in some other places, that’s kind of the thing. I believe in working for the audience. So I’m going to listen to them and if they are going to take things one way, that’s the way I’m going to go with it. And if they’re going to want me to pivot, go another way, I’m going to roll that way too. I believe in giving our audience the best possible experience they can have. It’s their money.”