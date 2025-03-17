Shawn Spears Is Excited By NXT & TNA Partnership, Talks New Stable

Shawn Spears is a big fan of WWE NXT and TNA’s partnership, noting that it’s a “no brainer.” Spears spoke with Gabby AF for a new interview and spoke about the partnership between the two companies, his new alliance The Culling in NXT and more. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On the WWE & TNA partnership: “I’m excited with this idea that the landscape’s changed. And that’s just a testament of how…Hunter is operating. As the head of this company, he’s literally…we’re talking about a fourteen time, I think, champion. So he can actually sit back and kind of survey the landscape. And I’m not speaking for him, I don’t know what he’s doing. But it’s a new day and age when the business is always evolving. So if there’s an opportunity to partner with TNA and to allow our talents to get more exposure or to get more reps or to get more brand building opportunities, then how is it not a no brainer? Like, why wouldn’t we go that route? And I think that’s the beautiful thing about pro wrestling; no matter what company you’re with, it’s all the same. So let’s get as many pro wrestling fans together, and it’s only going to benefit TNA, it’s only going to benefit WWE. It’s going to benefit everybody across the wrestling brand.”

On The Culling: “The faction is complete, a lot of pieces in play for a while that finally came to fruition a week ago, so what you saw on NXT that happened to Tony and his crew was a long time coming. Good planning, and I feel the people that are in this little crew, are people that have kind of been looking to break out for a long time … when I say kids, I mean it in the most respectful way, they’re just younger, are very hungry, very driven and I can kind of see little pieces of myself and how I used to be, and to a degree how I still am in each one of them … I have these three core kids that I know are limitless in terms of talent and possibility. So in that regard it’s very exciting for someone like me.”