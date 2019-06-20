SHINE Cancels July Show in Philadelphia, Announces New Michigan Show

– SHINE will not be headed to Philadelphia in the middle of next month as planned. The company announced (per Wrestling With Demons that they have canceled the 7/12/19 show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which would have been SHINE 60. No specific reason was given; the statement said “due forces beyond our control.” WWE Extreme Rules is on July 14th in Philly and EVOLVE 131 is on July 13th there.

The group also announced that they will return to Livonia, Michigan at the Knights of Columbus on 8/24/19 at 4 PM EST as part of a doubleheader with EVOLVE. That show will end up being SHINE 60.

SHINE 59 is on 6/29/19 at La Boom in Queens, N.Y. at 3pm EST. All the details on that show are here.