Shinsuke Nakamura Says That WWE Roster Likes Roman Reigns

Wrestling Inc reports that Shinsuke Nakamura was interviewed by Lilian Garcia at the Ace Comic Con in Seattle, where he was asked about who he’d like to face in the ring.

He said: ““I really want to face Roman Reigns again. So, we wrestled at the Royal Rumble, just like a short moment.”

After the audience booed the mention of Roman’s name, Nakamura added: “Everybody want to boo him, but every wrestler says that Roman is a good wrestler. I want to feel it.”

That comment elicited applause from the audience.