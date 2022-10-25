Six-Man Tag Match & More Set For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street

NJPW has announced new matches for their Rumble On 44th Street show, including Wheeler Yuta in action and more. The company announced on Monday that Yuta will team with Shota Umino and Homicide against Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs). In addition, Fred Rosser will defend the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship in an open challenge.

The updated card for the show, which takes place on October 28th, is:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

* KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight: Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. TBA

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston

* Rocky Romero & YOH vs. Yujiro Takahashi & SHO

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors

* Shota Umino, Homicide, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Team Filthy

