Slick Says Dusty Rhodes Never Returned His Calls About Joining WCW

– Speaking to 80s Wrestling: The Podcast, former WWE talent and wrestling manager Slick spoke about reaching out to WCW and former booker at the time Dusty Rhodes about joining the company multiple times, but he never heard back. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Slick on never working with WCW: “Only one, and that was WCW. I have some really negative feelings about them and I’ll tell you why. I talked to Gene Okerlund a couple of years before he passed and he goes, ‘You know Slick, we really wanted you. Nobody had your number and blah blah blah this and blah blah blah that. And really wanted you and I was a part of the booking team and your name came up several times’ and I’m like okay, I would call Dusty, Dusty’s office, not Dusty’s personal line, but Dusty’s office. Nobody ever gave me a returning call. And on top of that, y’all were using (One Man) Gang and you know Gang and I were just like brothers so he had my number, so I left it alone.”

On kayfabe no longer being real in wrestling: “No I don’t think it is today, I think anybody that believes in kayfabe today is fooling themselves. It’s just been too exposed, entirely too exposed, and back in the 80s when I started, kayfabe was a big thing in the NWA territory. But Vince McMahon exposed it, you know what I mean? He came out and said it’s entertainment, you know?”

Slick on the respect guys had for him from WWE, his relationship with Roddy Piper: “Until Roddy Piper died, whenever he and I were at the same conventions, or wherever we were when I would come in the room, if Roddy was already in there, if he was sitting down, he would stand up and come to me and hug me. And I, you know, I was accepted by what we call the ‘top hands’, I was accepted by practically everybody, but especially by all the top guys and basically, it was because they all knew that Vince liked me a lot.”