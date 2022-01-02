Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.



Kickoff Show Match

Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland





Cesaro and Sheamus start the match, but Sheamus immediately makes the tag to Holland. Holland grabs Cesaro’s wrist, but Cesaro counters and hits a backbreaker. Ricochet gets the tag and connects with an assisted standing 450 splash for a two count. It looks like Ricochet didn’t get fully rotated and slammed his foot right into Holland’s face. Sheamus gets the tag and levels Ricochet with a clothesline. Sheamus goes for a back suplex, but Ricochet flips over and lands on his feet. Ricochet hits a sliding leg drop and gets another two count. Sheamus catches Ricochet in a side head lock and takes him down to the mat. The medical team attends to Holland, who may have broken his nose when Ricochet hit the 450 splash. Ricochet goes to work with chops to Sheamus, but Sheamus levels him with a single shot and gets a two count. The medical team takes Holland to the back for further medical attention, so Sheamus is now in a handicap match. Sheamus hits Ricochet with Ten Beats of the Bodhrán, but Ricochet fights back with a tornado DDT. Cesaro gets the hot tag and hits a crossbody from the top of the ring post. Cesaro swings Sheamus and locks in the Sharpshooter, but Sheamus makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Sheamus levels Cesaro with a knee to the face, but Ricochet catches Sheamus with a hurricanrana to the outside. Sheamus hits Ricochet with White Noise on the outside before heading back into the ring. Cesaro charges at Sheamus, but Sheamus slides out of the way, and Cesaro posts himself in the corner. Sheamus follows up with the Brogue Kick, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Sheamus defeats Cesaro with the Brogue Kick.

Match Length: 9:49

Slimmer’s Rating: **

The Kickoff Show panel runs down the entire card one more time, and then the Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Big E vs. Rollins vs. Owens vs. Lashley vs. BROCK LESNAR.



SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (Champions) vs. The New Day





Woods and Jimmy start the match, and Woods takes control with a modified surfboard into a pinning predicament for a quick two count. Woods sends Jimmy to the corner and makes the tags to Kingston. Jimmy chops the chest, but Kingston slides under the bottom rope and trips Jimmy on his way to the outside. Jey Uso gets the tag and takes control by chocking Kingston across the bottom rope. Jey hits a scoop slam and then backs it up in the corner. Kingston tries to crawl to the corner to make the tag to Woods, but Jey makes the tag to Jimmy first. Jimmy pulls Kingston away from the corner and makes the quick tag back to Jey. Jimmy holds Kingston as Jey kicks him in the gut. Jey takes Kingston up top, but Kingston knocks Jey back down to the mat. Kingston dives at Jey, but Jey catches him in mid-air and tries to counter into a power slam, but Kingston counters into a DDT. Kingston FINALLY makes the hot tag to Woods as Jey tags Jimmy. Woods catches Jimmy with a side Russian leg sweep and then connects with a drop kick between to the ropes to Jey on the outside. Jimmy takes advantage of the distraction and hits a corkscrew senton off the top rope. Jey gets the tag and connects with a pop-up Samoan Drop for a two count. Woods and Jey slug it out in the middle of the ring before Woods makes the tag to Kingston. Kingston hits a crossbody from the top and follows up with the Boom Drop. Kingston goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Jey makes the tag to Jimmy. Jimmy hits the Uso Splash from the top, but Kingston kicks out at two. Jimmy locks in an arm trap single leg crab before pulling Kingston to the corner and making the tag to Jey. Woods pulls Jimmy out of the ring, and Kingston uses the distraction to roll up Jey for a two count. Kingston hits the SOS and gets another two count. Woods gets the tag and hits a diving double stop from the top for a looooong two count. Kingston gets the tag as Jey tags Jimmy. The Usos connects with stereo super kicks to Kingston, and Jimmy makes the quick tag back to Jey. The Usos hit Kingston with stereo Uso Splashes from the top, but Woods makes the save to prevent the three count. All four men brawl in the middle of the ring. Woods dives at Jimmy on the outside, but Jimmy connects with a mid-air super kick. Jimmy makes the blind tag, and the Usos hit Kingston with the 3D for the three count.

Match Result: Jimmy Uso defeats Kofi Kingston with the 3D.

Match Length: 17:08

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss w/ Happy Corbin





McIntyre and Moss lock up to start, and McIntyre muscles Moss to the corner. Moss catches McIntyre in a rear waist lock and transitions to a side headlock. McIntyre hits the ropes and levels Moss with a shoulder block. Moss gest back to his feet and takes control of McIntyre in the corner. McIntyre reverses positions and chops Moss in the corner. McIntyre levels Moss with a clotheslines and follows up with a suplex for a two count. McIntyre dumps Moss to the outside and hits a belly-to-belly suplex on the outside. McIntyre rolls Moss back into the ring, but Moss uses a distraction from Corbin to slam McIntyre into the ring post. Moss whips McIntyre to the corner and drives his shoulder into McIntyre’s gut. Moss suplexes McIntyre and makes the cover for a two count. Moss runs the ropes and connects with a shoulder block for another two count. Moss charges at McIntyre in the corner, but McIntyre slides out of the way, and Moss runs face-first into the middle turnbuckle. McIntyre hits a pair of clotheslines and follows up with a pair of belly-to-belly suplexes. McIntyre hits a neck breaker and goes for the Future Shock DDT, but Moss blocks. McIntyre catches Moss with a sit-out spinebuster for yet another two count. McIntyre goes for a running crossbody, but Moss catches McIntyre and counters into a fallaway slam. McIntyre regains control with a backslide pin before hitting the Future Shock DDT for another two count. McIntyre chops the chest in the corner and takes Moss up top, but Moss chops McIntyre into the tree of woe. McIntyre pulls himself up for the superplex and goes for the Claymore, but Moss blocks. McIntyre hits the ropes, and this time he successfully hits the Claymore for the three count.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre defeats Madcap Moss with the Claymore.

Match Length: 9:50

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Raw Tag Team Championship Match

RK-Bro (Champions) w/ Migos vs. The Street Profits





Migos accompany RK-Bro to the ring during their entrance and then sit ringside for the match. Riddle and Angelo Dawkins start the match, and Dawkins trades quick tags with Ford to stay in control. Orton gets the tag but eats a back elbow shot from Dawkins. Dawkins locks up with Orton and grabs a standing side head lock. Orton goes for the RKO, but Dawkins evades and makes the tag to Ford. Ford locks up with Orton, and Ford chops Orton’s chest in the corner. Orton fights back with a standing drop kick for a two count. Orton stomps on Ford’s chest and makes the tag to Riddle. Riddle hits an assisted standing Floating Bro and gets a two count. Riddle goes for a suplex, but Ford escapes and make the tag to Dawkins. Dawkins hits the Silencer and makes the tag back to Ford. Ford connects with a slingshot senton and makes the cover for a two count. Ford hits a knee shot to the jaw and follows up with a standing moonsault for another two count. Dawkins gets the tag and goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Dawkins makes the tag back to Ford, and Ford stomps a mudhole in Riddle in the corner. Dawkins gets the tag but eats an overhead kick from Riddle. Riddle FINALLY makes the hot tag to Orton, and Orton cleans house. Ford gets the tag, but Orton hits double rope-assisted DDT to Ford and Dawkins. Riddle knocks Dawkins off the apron and goes for an Asai moonsault, but Ford shoves Riddle off the ropes. Ford dumps Orton to the outside and then dives over the ring post onto both Orton and Riddle. Ford and Orton head back into the ring, and Orton takes Ford up top. Ford knocks Orton down to the mat and goes for a diving splash, but Orton rolls out of the way. Riddle launches Ford into the air, and Orton hits the RKO for the three count. Migos join RK-Bro in the ring after the match, and the Street Profits shake hands with RK-Bro. Your winners, RK-Bro.

Match Result: Randy Orton defeats Montez Ford with the RKO.

Match Length: 11:22

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss attack Drew McIntyre backstage. Moss wraps a steel chair around McIntyre’s neck, and Corbin uses a pieces of steel scaffolding to Pillmanize McIntyre.



Edge vs. The Miz w/ Maryse





Edge locks up with Miz to start and then levels Miz with a shoulder block. They lock up a second time, and Edge regains control with a pair of hip tosses. Edge goes for a crossface, but Miz breaks free. Edge muscles Miz to the corner, but Miz fights out and kicks Edge in the ribs. Miz whips Edge to the ropes and goes for a dropkick, but Edge grabs the ropes, and Miz crashes to the mat. The action spills to the outside, and Maryse distracts Edge long enough for Miz to slam Edge into the ring post. Miz rolls Edge back into the ring and goes to work on Edge’s left leg. Miz wrenches on Edge’s ankle, but Edge punches his way to freedom. Miz goes for his patented corner clothesline, but Edge slides out of the way, and Miz crotches himself on the middle turnbuckle. Miz hits the ropes and charges at Edge, but Edge catches him with a side slam. Miz sets up for the Skull Crushing Finale, but Edge blocks. Miz goes to work with the It Kicks, but Edge counters the final kick into a roll up for a two count. Edge charges at Miz in the corner, but Miz back body drops him to the apron and pulls him to the outside. Miz repeatedly slams Edge’s head into the announce table and goes for a Skull Crushing Finale through the table, but Edge counters and slams Miz face-first into the table. Edge rolls Miz back into the ring and heads up top. Edge hits a diving crossbody from the top but only gets a two count. Miz once again goes for the Skull Crushing Finale, but Edge blocks once again. Edge rolls up Miz, but Miz kicks Edge into the corner, and Edge posts himself in the corner. Miz locks in the Figure Four, but Edge rolls to reverse the pressure. Miz breaks free and goes for the STF, but Edge blocks. Miz catapults Edge into the corner and rolls him up. Miz puts his feet on the ropes, but the referee catches him. Edge locks in the crossface on Miz, but Maryse grabs Miz’ boot and pulls it to the bottom rope to force the break. Miz goes for his back breaker / neck breaker combo, but Edge counters into a backslide pin for a two count. Edge and Miz hit simultaneous big boots, and both men are down in the middle of the ring. Edge and Miz slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Miz works over Edge in the corner. Miz heads up top, but Edge joins him up top and hip tosses Miz back down to the mat. Edge goes for the spear, but Miz leapfrogs him, and Edge slams into the corner. Maryse cheap shots Edge, and Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Maryse hops up onto the apron to distract the referee, but HERE COMES BETH PHOENIX! Phoenix’ music didn’t at the right time, so she had to stand on the ramp awkwardly for a few seconds before heading down to the ramp. Phoenix chases Maryse up the ramp, and Edge hits Miz with the spear for the three count.

Match Result: Edge defeats the Miz with the spear.

Match Length: 20:05

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Liv Morgan





Lynch and Morgan lock up to start, and Lynch muscles Morgan to the ropes. Morgan hits a springboard Code Breaker, and Lynch tumbles to the outside. Morgan repeatedly slams Lynch’s head into the announce table and then rolls Lynch back into the ring. Lynch regroups and goes for the Manhandle Slam, but Morgan blocks. Lynch lands a kick to the chest and heads up top, but Morgan flips Lynch back to the mat and makes the cover for a two count. Morgan misses a back elbow shot in the corner, and Lynch swings Morgan into the turnbuckles. Lynch kicks Morgan’s lower back, but Morgan fights back with a back elbow shot. Lynch drapes Morgan across the second rope and hits a diving leg drop for a two count. Lynch goes to work with the ground and pound offense and then grinds Morgan’s face into the mat. Lynch hits the Bexploder suplex but only gets a one count. Lynch splashes Morgan in the corner and follows up with a spinning back kick. Morgan fights back with a modified Backstabber and launches Lynch face-first into the top turnbuckle. Morgan hits a Thesz Press and follows up with a missile drop kick from the second rope. Lynch catches Morgan in an arm bar, but Morgan breaks free and slams Lynch face-first to the mat for a two count. Morgan heads up top, but Lynch joins her up top. Morgan slides back to the mat and hits a springboard sunset flip powerbomb for another two count. Lynch locks in the Dis-arm-her, but Morgan gets her boot on the ropes to break the hold. Lynch whips Morgan to the apron and drapes her over the second rope. Lynch misses a leg drop, so Morgan heads up top and connects with a missile drop kick. Morgan goes for the cover, but Lynch rolls to the outside. Morgan dives onto Lynch on the outside and rolls Lynch back into the ring, but Lynch rolls across the ring and back to the outside. Lynch repeatedly slams Morgan’s head into the announce table and then repeatedly stomps on her when she returns to the ring. Lynch sends Morgan back to the outside, but Morgan whips Lynch into the steel steps. Morgan traps Lynch’s arm between the steps and the ring post and repeatedly stomps on the arm. Morgan rolls Lynch back into the ring and locks in the Rings of Saturn, but Lynch rolls Morgan into a pinning predicament for a two count. Morgan goes for ObLIVion, but Lynch counters into the Manhandle Slam for the three count.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Liv Morgan with the Manhandle Slam.

Match Length: 17:53

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Fatal 5-Way Match for the WWE Universal Championship

Big E (Champion) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley w/ MVP vs. Brock Lesnar





Everyone goes after Lesnar as soon as the bell rings, but Lesnar cleans house with German suplexes to everyone. Big E clotheslines Lesnar to the outside, but Lashley slams Big E into the ring post. Lashley spears Lesnar through the barricade and follows up with a neck breaker to Owens in the ring. Lashley goes for a delayed vertical suplex on Rollins, but Owens makes the save with a super kick. Rollins connects with a suicide dive onto Lesnar and then holds Lesnar so that Owens can hit a frog splash off the apron. Rollins and Owens pick up the ring steps and slam then into first Lashley and then Lesnar. Rollins and Owens put the ring steps in front of the announce table and try to suplex Lashley from the steps through the table, but Lashley blocks. Lashley takes out Rollins and Owens, but Big E slams Lashley through the announce table. Rollins and Owens double team DDT Lesnar onto the steps before heading back into the ring. Owens heads up top and goes for a diving senton onto Big E, but Big E gets his knees up. Rollins heads up top and successfully connects with a frog splash to Big E. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Lesnar charges into the ring and delivers F5s to Rollins, Big E, and Owens. Lashley spears Lesnar and locks in the Hurt Lock, but Big E makes the save and hits Lashley with the Big Ending. Lesnar catches Big E with the F5, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Brock Lesnar defeats Big E with the F5.

Match Length: 8:20

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾