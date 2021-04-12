Slimmer’s WWE WrestleMania 37 (Night Two) Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Tampa, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are once again Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Jerry “The King” Lawler, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by breaking down the entire card before heading to a video package for The Fiend vs. Randy Orton. Next up is a discussion of Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Natalya & Tamina followed by a discussion of Riddle vs. Sheamus. We head to a video recap of Night 1 followed by a video package for Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley. Next up is a video package for the 2021 Hall of Fame indication ceremony followed by a video package for Big E vs. Apollo Crews. We head to a video package for Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn followed by the Kickoff Show panelists breaking down the entire card one more time. The Kickoff Show finishes with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship.

Ashland Craft performs American the Beautiful to open the main show. Titus O’Neil and Hulk Hogan then welcome the fans to WrestleMania while dressed in their finest pirate garb.



The Fiend w/ Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton





Before the match begins, we see the charred Fiend walking down a fiery hallway in a dark robe. The robe appears to be engulfed in flame, and the Fiend emerges in his pre-inferno match incarnation. Back in the arena, Alexa Bliss makes her way to ringside and cranks a giant jack-in-the-box. The box opens, and the Fiend emerges. The Fiend has his old mask and striped pants, but it looks like he’s wearing some sort of padded vest. The Fiend dives off the box, over the top rope, and levels Orton with a diving clothesline. The bell rings, and the match officially begins. Looks like we’ll have the red lights for this match. The Fiend sets up for Sister Abigail, but Orton rolls out of the ring. The Fiend chases Orton to the outside, but Orton drops him back-first onto the announce table. The action returns to the ring, and Orton hits his patented rope-assisted DDT. Orton stomps on the Fiend’s fingers and then goes to work with punches to the Fiend’s head and shoulders. The Fiend gets back to his feet and levels Orton with a clothesline. Orton gets back to his feet, but the Fiend immediately drops him with a crossbody block. The Fiend lands a volley of mounted punches, but Orton fights out and hits another rope-assisted DDT. Orton sets up for the RKO, but the Fiend catches him in the mandible claw. The Fiend sets up for Sister Abigail, but suddenly fire erupts from the ring posts. The Fiend looks at the box, and Alexa Bliss is sitting on top of it in a new black costume. Black liquid pours from Bliss’ forehead and covers her face. Bliss stares at the Fiend, and the distraction allows Orton to hit the RKO for the three count. After the match, the Fiend stares at Bliss in confusion. The lights go out, and when they come back on, both Bliss and the Fiend have disappeared.

Match Result: Randy Orton defeats the Fiend with the RKO.

Match Length: 5:47

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (Champions) vs. Natalya & Tamina





Natalya and Baszler start the match. Natalya catches Baszler with a side headlock takedown, but Baszler quickly escapes and get back to her feet. Baszler catches Natalya with a side headlock takedown, but this time it’s Natalya who quickly breaks free. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, but Baszler blocks and makes the tag to Jax. Jax says that she wants Tamina, and Natalya is happy to oblige. Jax and Tamina slug it out in the middle of the ring. Tamina goes for a scoop slam, but Jax blocks. Natalya gets the tag and teams up with Tamina to slam Jax. Baszler comes in for the save, but she ends up getting dumped on top of Jax. Baszler gets the tag to become the legal competitor, but Natalya keeps up the offense. Baszler regains control and works over Natalya’s ankle. Baszler stomps on Natalya’s ankle before making the tag to Jax. Jax continues to beat down Natalya before making the quick tag back to Baszler. Jax lifts Natalya into the stretch muffler and swings her into a running knee from Baszler. Baszler works over Natalya in the corner before tagging Jax. Natalya levels Jax with a clothesline, but Jax fights back with a powerbomb. Jax makes the cover, but Tamina makes the save. Tamina and Baszler get the tags, and Tamina cleans house. Baszler lands several leg kicks and goes for the Kirifuda Clutch, but Tamina counters into a Samoan drop. Jax gets the tag and goes for a second rope Samoan drop, but Natalya pulls Tamina to safety. Jax dives off the second rope and levels both Tamina and Natalya with a double crossbody. Jax gets in Tamina’s face, but Tamina retaliates with a scoop slam for a looong two count. Tamina heads to the top and goes for the Superfly Splash, but Jax rolls out of the way. Natalya gets the tag as Baszler makes the blind tag. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter on Jax, because she didn’t see Baszler make the tag. Baszler charges into the ring and locks in the Kirifuda Clutch on Natalya for the submission victory.

Match Result: Shayna Baszler defeats Natalya with the Kirifuda Clutch.

Match Length: 14:23

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn w/ Logan Paul





Owens takes control as soon as the bell rings. He works over Zayn and goes for a powerbomb on the apron, but Zayn grabs the ropes to block. Owens goes for a frog splash, but Zayn rolls to the apron. Owens goes after Zayn, but Zayn hits a brainbuster on the apron. Zayn follows up with a Michinoku Driver in the middle of the ring for a two count. Owens and Zayn head up top, but Owens head butts Zayn back down to the mat. Owens hits the frog splash but only gets a two count. Owens follows up with the pump-handle neck breaker but only gets a two count. Zayn fights back with a Blue Thunder Bomb followed by a brainbuster for another two count. Owens and Zayn slug it out in the corner, but Zayn gets the best of the exchange and takes Owens up top. Zayn goes for a superplex, but Owens counters into an avalanche fisherman suplex. Zayn regains control with the Helluva Kick, but Owens fights back with a pair of super kicks. Owens hits a stunner and gets the three count. After the match, Zayn gets in Logan Paul’s face, and Paul shoves him to the mat. Paul raises Owens’ hand in victory as Zayn heads to the back. Owens decides he doesn’t need Paul’s approval and stuns him in the middle of the ring.

Match Result: Kevin Owens defeats Sami Zayn with a stunner.

Match Length: 9:16

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



United States Championship Match

Riddle (Champion) vs. Sheamus





Sheamus takes control early and goes for a scoop slam, but Riddle floats over into a sleeper hold. Sheamus backs Riddle into the corner to break the hold and then hits a swinging side slam for a two count. Sheamus hits the Irish Curse backbreaker and gets another two count. Sheamus charges at Riddle in the corner, but Riddle gets his feet up and then locks in an arm bar over the top rope. Sheamus breaks the hold and delivers Ten Beats of the Bodhran followed by a suplex in the middle of the ring. Riddle takes Sheamus up top and hits a diving belly-to-belly suplex. Riddle follows up with the Broton and the Jackhammer but only gets a two count. Riddle goes for Bro Derek, but Sheamus blocks. Sheamus fights back with a running knee strike and the Alabama Slamma, but Riddle kicks out at two. Sheamus heads to the outside, and Riddle hits an Asai Floating Bro. Riddle rolls Sheamus back into the ring and locks in a sleeper, but Sheamus makes it to the ropes. Sheamus takes Riddle up top, but Riddle slides back down to the mat. Riddle heads back up top, but Sheamus counters and goes for White Noise from the top. Sheamus slips on the top rope, so to avoid a bad fall, he jumps down to the mat and hits White Noise from the mat. That was a nice save by Sheamus to avoid what could have been a very nasty fall. Riddle goes for a springboard moonsault, but Sheamus catches him with a Brogue Kick in the air. Riddle immediately starts bleeding from the mouth, and Sheamus makes the cover for the three count.

Match Result: Sheamus defeats Riddle with a Brogue Kick.

Match Length: 10:43

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship

Big E (Champion) vs. Apollo Crews





The ring is surrounded by tables, drums, kendo sticks, and a large gong. Big E and Crews grab kendo sticks as soon as the bell rings and immediately land several kendo stick shots on each other.

Big E spears Crews to the outside and sets up the ring steps for some carnage, but Crews fights back with a death valley driver on the apron. Crews puts Big E on one set of steps and lifts another set of steps up onto the apron. Crews throws the steps down onto Big E, but thankfully Big E rolls off the steps before impact. Big E climbs up onto the apron and catches Crews with a uranage off the apron onto the steps. Big E sets up a table in the ring, but Crews heads into the ring with a kendo stick and connects with several kendo stick shots. Crews puts Big E on the table and goes for a diving splash, but Big E rolls off the table, and Crews crashes through the table. Big E hits the Big Ending, but suddenly Dabba-Kato shows up and saves Crews. Dabba-Kato choke slams Big E and drags Crews on top of him for the three count.

Match Result: Apollo Crews defeats Big E after a choke slam from Dabba-Kato.

Match Length: 6:48

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½

Next up is a video package for the 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony followed by the introduction of the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees.



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (Champion) vs. Rhea Ripley





Asuka lands a drop kick as soon as the bell rings, but Ripley stays on her feet. Asuka goes for a hip attack in the corner, but Ripley slides out of the way. Ripley charges at Asuka in the corner, but Asuka drop toe holds Ripley face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Ripley heads to the outside, but Asuka follows her and lands a knee to the face. Asuka chases Ripley back into the ring and goes to work with kicks to the back. Asuka goes for another hip attack, but Ripley evades once again. Ripley takes control with mounted punches and then locks in a body scissors. Asuka breaks free, but Ripley sends her back to the mat with a standing drop kick. Ripley pulls Asuka back to her feet and levels her with a short clothesline. Asuka catches Ripley with a knee bar, but Ripley rolls and lifts Asuka to counter into a German suplex. That was hella sweet counter. Ripley connects with multiple shoulder shots to the lower back in the corner and then takes Asuka up top. Ripley sets up for a super German suplex, but Asuka knocks Ripley back down to the mat with a back elbow shot and then connect with a missile drop kick from the top. Asuka follows up with a German suplex and a hip attack for a two count. Asuka heads up top, but Ripley hits a drop kick that sends Asuka tumbling to the outside. Ripley heads to the outside and drops Asuka face-first onto the apron. Asuka fights back with a hip attack between the ropes and then DDT from the apron to the floor. Damn, that was sick. Asuka drags Ripley back into the ring and goes for the sliding knee, but Ripley catches Asuka’s leg and locks in the Prism Trap. Asuka breaks free, but Ripley takes her up top and hits a superplex for a two count. Asuka locks in the Asuka lock, but Ripley escapes and hits the Riptide for the three count.

Match Result: Rhea Ripley defeats Asuka with the Riptide.

Match Length: 13:28

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾

Titus O’Neil and Hulk Hogan come out to thank the WWE Universe, but Bayley interrupts them. Bayley can’t believe they didn’t thank her for carrying the hosting duties the last two nights. This is Bayley’s time to shine, but here come the Bellas! Bayley says they don’t get to talk, because in case they haven’t heard, John Cena isn’t here tonight. The Bellas drop Bayley and toss her down the ramp before celebrating with O’Neil and Hogan.



Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (Champion) w/ Jey Uso and Paul Heyman vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan





Reigns levels Bryan as soon as the bell rings. Edge goes after Reigns, but Bryan gets back to his feet and goes after Reigns as well. Reigns dumps Bryan to the outside, and Uso levels Bryan with a super kick. There are no disqualifications in a triple threat match, so Uso’s interference is totally legal. Reigns dumps Edge to the outside, and Uso connects with a super kick to Edge as well. Reigns heads to the outside but eats a suicide dive from Bryan. Edge whips Uso into the steel steps and then bounces Reigns off the ring post. Edge drags Uso onto the ring steps and hits the Edgecution on the steps. The medical staff help Uso to the back as Edge and Bryan face off in the ring. Reigns climbs up onto he apron, but Bryan pulls his legs out from under him, dropping him face-first onto the apron. Bryan ducks a clothesline from Edge and goes for a suicide dive onto Reigns, but Reigns catches him and launches him across the ringside area. Reigns heads back into the ring and goes for a Superman punch, but Edge counters in the Edgecution. Edge goes for the spear, but Reigns counters with a Superman punch. Reigns goes for the spear, but Edge counters into a sunset flip for a two count. Reigns and Edge both got for shoulder blocks and end up crashing into each other. Bryan heads up top and hits a diving head butt to Edge. Bryan heads back up top and hits a diving head butt to Reigns. Bryan covers Reigns but only gets a two count. Bryan connects with Yes! Kicks to both Reigns and Edge. Bryan locks in the Yes! Lock on Reigns, but Edge makes the save. Bryan locks in the Yes! Lock on Edge, but this time Reigns makes the save. Reigns powerbombs Bryan onto Edge and then kicks Bryan to the outside. Reigns heads to the outside and puts the ring steps in front of the announce table. Reigns drags Bryan onto the ring steps and powerbombs him through the announce table, but Edge catches Reigns by surprise and spears him off the ring steps. Edge rolls Reigns back into the ring and grabs a steel chair. Reigns grabs the chair and tosses it out of the ring. Reigns goes for the guillotine, but Edge counters into a crossface. Edge grabs a piece of the chair and grinds it into Reigns mouth while maintaining the crossface. Bryan charges back into the ring and locks in the Yes! Lock on Reigns while Edge maintains the crossface. Bryan and Edge trade head butts before relinquishing their holds on Reigns. Bryan sets up for the running knee to Edge, but Edge counters with a spear. Edge ducks a Superman punch from Reigns and hits a spear to Reigns. Edge covers Reigns, but Bryan pulls the referee out of the ring to prevent the three count. Edge heads to the outside and grabs two more steel chairs. Edge delivers a chair shot to Bryan’s back on the outside and then rolls Bryan back into the ring. Edge heads back into the ring and goes to work with chair shots to both Bryan and Reigns. Edge puts a chair under Bryan’s head and another chair under Reigns’ head. Edge hits the Conchairto on Bryan, but Jey Uso makes the save before Edge can do the same to Reigns. Reigns spears Edge and hits the Conchairto on Edge. Reigns drags Edge on top of Bryan and covers both of them for the three count.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Edge and Daniel Bryan after Conchairtos to both.

Match Length: 21:41

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½