Sonjay Dutt On The Difference In WWE and AEW Production, Scripted Vs. Improv Promos

On a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the “Playa From The Himalayas” Sonjay Dutt discussed differences in production between WWE and AEW, and the difference between scripted and improv promos. Excerpts below:

On scripted vs improv promos: “It would depend on who the person is. At AEW, and I’ve told Tony this a lot of times, there’s a lot of people on our roster that don’t need that extra time to formulate what they’re gonna say. They can just kind of go. They know exactly what they want to say when the camera turns red. There’s other people who need extra time to prepare, to know what they’re talking about. It just depends on who that person is.”

On learning how to cut improv promos, WWE system people not getting those chances: “My duration as a talent, 18-19 years, I was never handed anything. This is what you need to get across, great. That is how I trained myself as a professional wrestler cutting promos. A lot of people who go through the WWE system don’t really get that luxury. I remember the first day I went up to you and said, hey! How does it feel to have no script? Fuck, it feels great!”

On trusting the talent and co-workers to do their jobs: “To me it’s like, if we’re all working here. You have a certain talent that has brought you here. So if I don’t have trust in you as a talent to be able to do your job… as long as I am empowering you with the information you need to know, I should one hundred percent believe you can pull off whatever it is I’m telling you. You just need that information. Here’s the information that we need, now you guys all know what to do. Y’all are so talented when it comes to talent production, everybody is here for a reason. Let those people go out and showcase their talents and why they are here, rather than micromanaging every single word and movement.”

