Sonjay Dutt On Tony Khan’s Pitch For His On-Screen Pairing With Jay Lethal, Working With Satnam Singh

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Sonjay Dutt discussed Tony Khan’s pitch for his on-screen pairing with Jay Lethal, working with Satnam Singh, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Sonjay Dutt on Tony Khan’s pitch for his on-screen pairing with Jay Lethal: “Tony Khan came up to me and he had this idea. I guess it’s no secret to him and a lot of people backstage that Jay Lethal and I are best friends. We’ve been best friends for 20 years. When I say best friends, I mean Thanksgiving, Christmas, vacations, he’s family. Tony says ‘I got this idea, I want to try to link you with Jay Lethal on television,’ and then he drops the Satnam bomb. Since I stopped wrestling, I was very adamant that my future was not in front of the camera. I refused those roles in previous companies. I was very fulfilled, and I still am very fulfilled with what I do backstage in cultivating new talent and helping them out and showing them the ropes. That is where I truly feel like I have excelled in the last five-plus years. So when he came to me with this idea, I was kind of hesitant, but when he dropped, ‘Hey, you’re going to work with Jay on camera’, it was a quick yes. Being on camera and working so closely with my best friend, I mean, I can’t write a better story. It is truly like a dream come true to be out there with Jay.”

On working with Satnam Singh: “Satnam now has joined us. It is a pleasure to work with him and teach him the ropes. Satnam speaks very good English, but I speak the same language as him, Punjabi, and speak Hindi. So I try to let him know that you’re far away from home, but when we’re hanging out, it should feel like home. So I’m having a great time teaching him. Me and Jay have taken a hands-on approach with Satnam. We’re loving kind the results have been so far.”

