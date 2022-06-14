wrestling / News
Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results: AC Mack Battles Daniel Makabe In the Main Event
The latest episode of Southeast First Uncharted Territory took place on Monday night, with AC Mack defending the IWTV World Title in the main event. You can see the full results of the IWTV-airing episode below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Billie Starkz def. Nick Iggy by DQ
* Arik Royal def. Brandon Williams
* Adam Priest def. Robert Martyr
* Jaden Newman def. BK Westbrook
* Kevin Ku def. Derek Neal
* Discovery Gauntlet: Damion Turner def. Noah Hossman
* TWE Championship: Merc def. Hunter Drake
* Doors of Death Match: Tank def. Sawyer Wreck
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack def. Daniel Makabe
LET THE FUCKERY COMMENCE. #UnchartedTerritory pic.twitter.com/j1NnfHeJMx
— 🩸 Ash 🩸 (@maybetennessee) June 14, 2022
JESUS FUCK #UnchartedTerritory pic.twitter.com/fWSKJTWxf3
— Reagan H 💜🏳️⚧️ (@VideoIsVideo) June 14, 2022
This one will be good- @bkwestbrookpro vs @Jaden4Real #UnchartedTerritory pic.twitter.com/rW7Bmg9hSk
— Brandi G Photography (@brandigphotos) June 14, 2022
That was THE best @Adam_Priest_ match I've seen and it was up there for @TheApexRM too. Great stuff! #UnchartedTerritory pic.twitter.com/JXHdRcvTIL
— 🩸 Ash 🩸 (@maybetennessee) June 14, 2022
The @TWE_Chattanooga championship is on the line with @MerxistLeader defending against @the_hunterdrake –@DillonMcQueen is banned from ringside. BUT HE BOUGHT A TICKET! #UnchartedTerritory pic.twitter.com/rx7aZcN4Dm
— Brandi G Photography (@brandigphotos) June 14, 2022