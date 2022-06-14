Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results: AC Mack Battles Daniel Makabe In the Main Event

The latest episode of Southeast First Uncharted Territory took place on Monday night, with AC Mack defending the IWTV World Title in the main event. You can see the full results of the IWTV-airing episode below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Billie Starkz def. Nick Iggy by DQ

* Arik Royal def. Brandon Williams

* Adam Priest def. Robert Martyr

* Jaden Newman def. BK Westbrook

* Kevin Ku def. Derek Neal

* Discovery Gauntlet: Damion Turner def. Noah Hossman

* TWE Championship: Merc def. Hunter Drake

* Doors of Death Match: Tank def. Sawyer Wreck

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack def. Daniel Makabe