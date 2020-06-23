Spike Dudley Discusses Asking Vince McMahon For Weed, How Vince Reacted

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Spike Dudley discussed the story of him, Bubba Ray Dudley, Tommy Dreamer, and Shane McMahon all being in the car together and Spike ending up on the phone with Vince McMahon asking for weed. Highlights are below.

On how accurate the story is and what happened: “It’s 100% accurate. I was just like, ‘Hey Vince, we’re smoking kind bug, what do you got?’ I don’t even remember what the exact words were, but yeah, that was a gist of it, was Tommy & I, we were sleeping in the back, and then Shane, ‘Hey Spike, here talk to my dad, Vince is on the phone.’ I’m waking up and going, ‘Fuck you, Shane’, ‘Yeah, Vince, blah, blah, blah,’ but yeah, it’s 100% accurate.”

On if he thinks the incident led to his WWE release: “Oh no, that happened two years before I was released, I think Vince got a kick out of it to be honest with you, it was not a big deal. It was funny. It was like four in the morning and just hokey stuff, stuff on the road. No, that was not a reason to be fired. Vince laughed. The next day, whatever it was, the next time I saw him, I kind of shied away, he was like, ‘Haha, Spike, young man,’ and that was it. I always got along with Vince, that was not a big deal.”

