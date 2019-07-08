wrestling / News
Spoiler For Impact Slammiversary
– A former WWE star is set to appear at Slammiversary tonight. PWInsider reports that Rhino is backstage at the show and will be on the PPV.
Rhino had previously said that his contract with WWE was set to expire on July 17th, and that he did not have a no-compete clause. Obviously, something appears to have happened to allow him to work the Slammiversary show, but the details are not yet known.
Rhino posted a pic today from Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas, noting that it was “time to get back to work.” Southfork is about forty minutes away from the site of Slammiversary.
Nothing better then a 4th of July weekend in Texas. Time to get back to work. pic.twitter.com/0tQLZY45w4
— Rhyno (@Rhyno313) July 7, 2019
