Spoiler on Indy Star Debuting For Impact Wrestling

– A new independent star is set to make their debut for Impact Wrestling during tonight’s tapings in New York City. PWInsider reports that Jordynne Grace is set to debut during the tapings.

Grace has appeared as a regular in Beyond Wrestling and Women’s Wrestling Revolution among other promotions. She began her career in Texas and has held championships in Black Label Pro, Keystone Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Magic and Women Superstars Uncensored. Impact’s TV taping tonight is their second of the week following Sunday’s Bound For Glory; they held a taping last night.