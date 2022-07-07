Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Emi Sakura defeated a local talent

* Dante Martin defeated JD Drake

* Julia Hart defeated Jay Cee

* Ethan Page defeated Colin Delaney

* Anna Jay defeated a local talent

* Best Friends defeated The Factory