Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

July 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Emi Sakura defeated a local talent

* Dante Martin defeated JD Drake

* Julia Hart defeated Jay Cee

* Ethan Page defeated Colin Delaney

* Anna Jay defeated a local talent

* Best Friends defeated The Factory

