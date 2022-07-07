wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Emi Sakura defeated a local talent
* Dante Martin defeated JD Drake
* Julia Hart defeated Jay Cee
* Ethan Page defeated Colin Delaney
* Anna Jay defeated a local talent
* Best Friends defeated The Factory
