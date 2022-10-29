Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE taped next week’s episode of Smackdown on Friday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* No DQ Match: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville

* LA Knight def. Ricochet

* The Usos cut a promo about their lengthy time as Tag Team Champions when the New Day came out and said they’re hoping The Brawling Brutes beat them to win the titles at WWE Crown Jewel. It turned into a fight between the Bloodline and New Day and the Brutes came out but the Bloodline stood tall in the end.

* Shayna Baszler (w/Ronda Rousey) def. Natalya. Natalya got her nose busted open during the match

* Braun Strowman def. five men, with MVP at ringside. Braun powerslammed MVP repeatedly afterward.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Rey Mysterio.