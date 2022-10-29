wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE taped next week’s episode of Smackdown on Friday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* No DQ Match: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville
* LA Knight def. Ricochet
* The Usos cut a promo about their lengthy time as Tag Team Champions when the New Day came out and said they’re hoping The Brawling Brutes beat them to win the titles at WWE Crown Jewel. It turned into a fight between the Bloodline and New Day and the Brutes came out but the Bloodline stood tall in the end.
* Shayna Baszler (w/Ronda Rousey) def. Natalya. Natalya got her nose busted open during the match
* Braun Strowman def. five men, with MVP at ringside. Braun powerslammed MVP repeatedly afterward.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Rey Mysterio.
More Trending Stories
- Conflicting Reports on Possible Big Program For Bray Wyatt Soon, Possible Spoilers On Tonight’s Smackdown Plans For Him
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’
- Unique Money in the Bank Cash-In Idea ‘On The Table’ For Austin Theory
- Mick Foley On What Made Bret Hart Such A Great Wrestler, Bret’s Ability To Come Up With Creative Spots