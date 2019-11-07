wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s 205 Live
November 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT that will air on this week’s episode of 205 Live. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated The Brian Kendrick.
* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza in a non-title match.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Addresses Criticism for Having Donald Trump Jr. on His Podcast
- Finn Balor on WWE: ‘Nobody Knows Who’s In Control, Nobody Knows Who’s Making The Decisions’
- Cody Discusses AEW Not Following the Rules Set by WWE and Kevin Dunn, WWE Moving Finn Balor to NXT
- Renee Young Discusses If It’s Weird To Work For WWE While Jon Moxley Works For AEW