Spoilers For This Week’s 205 Live

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live

– WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT that will air on this week’s episode of 205 Live. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated The Brian Kendrick.

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza in a non-title match.

