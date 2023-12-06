UPDATED: Full Spoilers From Tuesday’s ROH Taping

ROH held a taping on Tuesday in Montreal, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the ROH part of the taping, per PWInsider:

*Leyla Hirsch def. Katrina Krize

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta def. Jason Geiger via referee stoppage

* Taya Valkyrie def. Rachael Ellering

* Angelico def. Christopher Daniels. Angelico and Serpentico continued attacking after the match until Orange Cassidy and Danhausen made the save.

* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. The Iron Savages & JT Davidson.

* Athena def. Roxanne. Billie Starkz attacked Athena after the match.

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter def. Bobby Sharp & Shaun Moore

*Shane Taylor def. Channing Decker

*The Righteous def. Australian Takeover

*The Butcher and The Blade def. The Outrunners, The Workhorse Men and The Infantry

*Brian Cage def. Gravity