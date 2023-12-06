wrestling / News
UPDATED: Full Spoilers From Tuesday’s ROH Taping
ROH held a taping on Tuesday in Montreal, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the ROH part of the taping, per PWInsider:
*Leyla Hirsch def. Katrina Krize
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta def. Jason Geiger via referee stoppage
* Taya Valkyrie def. Rachael Ellering
* Angelico def. Christopher Daniels. Angelico and Serpentico continued attacking after the match until Orange Cassidy and Danhausen made the save.
* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. The Iron Savages & JT Davidson.
* Athena def. Roxanne. Billie Starkz attacked Athena after the match.
* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter def. Bobby Sharp & Shaun Moore
*Shane Taylor def. Channing Decker
*The Righteous def. Australian Takeover
*The Butcher and The Blade def. The Outrunners, The Workhorse Men and The Infantry
*Brian Cage def. Gravity
