STARDOM Lineups for July: Bea Priestley, Mayu Iwatani and More

STARDOM have revealed the lineups for their upcoming events in July, which include names like Mayu Iwatani, Bea Priestley and more.

STARDOM returns to action on 7/7/19 in Toyama, Japan at Takaoka Ekuru with a 12:00 start:

Konami vs. Saya Iida

Hazuki vs. Jungle Kyona vs. Starlight Kid

Utami Hayashishita and Leo Onozaki vs. Saki Kashima and Xia Brookside

Bea Priestley, Momo Watanabe, and AZM vs. Hana Kimura, Zoe Lucas, and Bobbi Tyler

Mayu Iwatani, Arisa Hoshiki, Toni Storm vs. Kagetsu, Natsuko Tora, and Andras Miyagi

They held a press on 7/4/19 to announce the dates and line ups for the “Big Summer” shows:

Big Summer in Nagoya on 7/15/19 at the International Congress Center with a 12:00 start

Saya Iida vs. Hina

Death Yama-San and Ruaka vs. Natsu Sumire and Natsuko Tora

Jamie Hayter and Andras Miyagi vs. AZM and Leo Onozaki

Arisa Hoshiki and Starlight Kid vs. Kagetsu and Hazuki

Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, and Saki Kashima vs. Hana Kimura, Zoe Lucas, Bobbi Tyler

Goddess of STARDOM Champions Momo Watanabe and Utami Hayashishita vs. Jungle Kyona and Konami

Utami and Kyona got into a fight during the press conference and ended up going into the dojo before they were finally separated.

Big Summer in Osaka on 7/20/19 at Edion Arena with a 12:00

Starlight Kid vs. Bobbi Tyler

Arisa Hoshiki and Saya Iida vs. Jamie Hayter and Natsuko Tora

Bea Priestley, Momo Watanabe, and Leo Onozaki vs. Hana Kimura, Jungle Kyona, and Konami

SWA Champion Utami Hayashishita vs. Zoe Lucas

High Speed Champion Hazuki vs. Death Yama-San vs. AZM

Artist of STARDOM Champions Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, and Tam Nakano vs. Kagetsu, Natsu Sumire, and Andras Miyagi

Big Summer in Tokyo, Japan on 7/24/19 at Korakuen Hall with a 18:30 start

Natsuko Tora and Natsu Sumire vs. Leo Onozaki and Hina vs. Ruaka and Rina

Utami Hayashishita vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Saya Iida

Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, Saki Kashima, and Starlight Kid vs. Hana Kimura, Death Yama-San, Zoe Lucas, and Bobbi Tyler

Kagetsu and Andras Miyagi vs. Jungle Kyona and Konami

Wonder of STARDOM Champion Arisa Hoshiki vs. Hazuki

World of STARDOM Champion Bea Priestley vs. Momo Watanabe (Priestley was wearing an AEW shirt during this press conference)

They also have shows scheduled for 7/13, 7/14, and 7/27.