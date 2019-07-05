wrestling / News
STARDOM Lineups for July: Bea Priestley, Mayu Iwatani and More
STARDOM have revealed the lineups for their upcoming events in July, which include names like Mayu Iwatani, Bea Priestley and more.
STARDOM returns to action on 7/7/19 in Toyama, Japan at Takaoka Ekuru with a 12:00 start:
Konami vs. Saya Iida
Hazuki vs. Jungle Kyona vs. Starlight Kid
Utami Hayashishita and Leo Onozaki vs. Saki Kashima and Xia Brookside
Bea Priestley, Momo Watanabe, and AZM vs. Hana Kimura, Zoe Lucas, and Bobbi Tyler
Mayu Iwatani, Arisa Hoshiki, Toni Storm vs. Kagetsu, Natsuko Tora, and Andras Miyagi
They held a press on 7/4/19 to announce the dates and line ups for the “Big Summer” shows:
Big Summer in Nagoya on 7/15/19 at the International Congress Center with a 12:00 start
Saya Iida vs. Hina
Death Yama-San and Ruaka vs. Natsu Sumire and Natsuko Tora
Jamie Hayter and Andras Miyagi vs. AZM and Leo Onozaki
Arisa Hoshiki and Starlight Kid vs. Kagetsu and Hazuki
Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, and Saki Kashima vs. Hana Kimura, Zoe Lucas, Bobbi Tyler
Goddess of STARDOM Champions Momo Watanabe and Utami Hayashishita vs. Jungle Kyona and Konami
Utami and Kyona got into a fight during the press conference and ended up going into the dojo before they were finally separated.
Big Summer in Osaka on 7/20/19 at Edion Arena with a 12:00
Starlight Kid vs. Bobbi Tyler
Arisa Hoshiki and Saya Iida vs. Jamie Hayter and Natsuko Tora
Bea Priestley, Momo Watanabe, and Leo Onozaki vs. Hana Kimura, Jungle Kyona, and Konami
SWA Champion Utami Hayashishita vs. Zoe Lucas
High Speed Champion Hazuki vs. Death Yama-San vs. AZM
Artist of STARDOM Champions Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, and Tam Nakano vs. Kagetsu, Natsu Sumire, and Andras Miyagi
Big Summer in Tokyo, Japan on 7/24/19 at Korakuen Hall with a 18:30 start
Natsuko Tora and Natsu Sumire vs. Leo Onozaki and Hina vs. Ruaka and Rina
Utami Hayashishita vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Saya Iida
Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, Saki Kashima, and Starlight Kid vs. Hana Kimura, Death Yama-San, Zoe Lucas, and Bobbi Tyler
Kagetsu and Andras Miyagi vs. Jungle Kyona and Konami
Wonder of STARDOM Champion Arisa Hoshiki vs. Hazuki
World of STARDOM Champion Bea Priestley vs. Momo Watanabe (Priestley was wearing an AEW shirt during this press conference)
They also have shows scheduled for 7/13, 7/14, and 7/27.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon
- Jim Ross On What Needs to Happen For Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to Succed in WWE
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy, When Mike and Maria Found Out and Informed WWE
- Details On How Many Fans Attended AEW Fyter Fest, How Many Watched On B/R Live, More