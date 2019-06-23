STARDOM Results 6.23.19: New Artist of STARDOM Champions Crowned, More

– STARDOM results of Saki Kashima’s Homecoming in Shimane at Kunibiki Messe on 6/23/19 (per Wrestling With Demons):

* Xia Brookside pinned Saya Iida after a double knee shot.

* Natsu Sumire won a 3-Way Match over Death Yama-San and Leo Onozaki.

* Toni Storm and Arisa Hoshiki beat Zoe Lucas and Bobbi Tyler when Hoshiki pinned Tyler.

* Hazuki, Kagetsu, Andras Miyagi, and Natsuko Tora beat Momo Watanabe, Utami Hayashishita, Bea Priestley, and AZM when Kagetsu pinned AZM.

* Saki Kashima, Mayu Iwatani, and Tam Nakano beat Artist of STARDOM Champions Hana Kimura, Jungle Kyona, and Konami when Kashima pinned Konami to win the titles.

After the match, the new champions were immediately challenged by Kagetsu, Natsu Sumire, and Andras Miyagi.