wrestling / News
STARDOM Results 6.23.19: New Artist of STARDOM Champions Crowned, More
– STARDOM results of Saki Kashima’s Homecoming in Shimane at Kunibiki Messe on 6/23/19 (per Wrestling With Demons):
* Xia Brookside pinned Saya Iida after a double knee shot.
* Natsu Sumire won a 3-Way Match over Death Yama-San and Leo Onozaki.
* Toni Storm and Arisa Hoshiki beat Zoe Lucas and Bobbi Tyler when Hoshiki pinned Tyler.
* Hazuki, Kagetsu, Andras Miyagi, and Natsuko Tora beat Momo Watanabe, Utami Hayashishita, Bea Priestley, and AZM when Kagetsu pinned AZM.
* Saki Kashima, Mayu Iwatani, and Tam Nakano beat Artist of STARDOM Champions Hana Kimura, Jungle Kyona, and Konami when Kashima pinned Konami to win the titles.
After the match, the new champions were immediately challenged by Kagetsu, Natsu Sumire, and Andras Miyagi.
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 23, 2019
Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima & Tam Nakano, once again Artist of Stardom champions! pic.twitter.com/1rX2ssrHB9
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 23, 2019
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says He Completely Outshined Bret Hart at Double or Nothing, Would Never Read Lines Given to Him by ‘Some Schmuck Writer’
- Road Dogg Says Triple H Had to Convince Vince McMahon to Bring Him Back, Talks Triple H’s Career Evolution
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Infamous Sid – Arn Anderson Hotel Scissor Fight, If He Gave Anderson A Heads Up When He Brought Sid Back to WCW in 1999
- CM Punk Asks Wrestling Fans Why They Keep Watching Something They Hate