STARDOM Results from Tokyo, Japan 07.13.19

STARDOM results from Tokyo, Japan at Shinkiba 1st Ring on 7/13/19 courtesy of Wrestling With Demons.

Ruaka pinned Hina with a fisherman suplex.

Jungle Kyona won a 3-Way Match over Bobbi Tyler and Leo Onozaki by pinning Onozaki after the diving body press.

Hazuki vs. Arisa Hoshiki vs. Konami went to a 15-minute time limit draw in a 3-Way Match.

Hana Kimura, Death Yama-San, and Zoe Lucas beat Momo Watanabe, Utami Hayashishita, and AZM when Lucas pinned AZM after the splits leg drop.

Two trainees named Saya and Manane were introduced to the crowd. They will debut later this summer.

Kagetsu, Andras Miyagi, Jamie Hayter, Natsu Sumire, and Natsuko Tora beat Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, Saki Kashima, and Saya Iida when Hayter pinned Iida.