Starrcast News: Jim Ross Plans to Recruit Jerry Lawler For AEW, Arn Anderson Announces Podcast, Tony Schiavone Producing Panels

– Jim Ross says that he would like to bring Jerry Lawler into AEW at some point if he can. PWInsider reports that Ross said during a Q&A panel with Lawler at the event, Ross said that Lawler’s contract is up for renewal soon, and he plans to recruit his longtime WWE broadcast partner.

– The site also notes that Arn Anderson announced during a panel that he will be doing a podcast with Conrad Thompson later this year. Thompson currently co-hosts various podcasts with Jim Ross, Bruce Prichard, Eric Bischoff and others.

– Tony Schiavone and his son Matt are working as the Starrcast panels’ lead producers.