wrestling / News
Starrcast News: Jim Ross Plans to Recruit Jerry Lawler For AEW, Arn Anderson Announces Podcast, Tony Schiavone Producing Panels
May 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Jim Ross says that he would like to bring Jerry Lawler into AEW at some point if he can. PWInsider reports that Ross said during a Q&A panel with Lawler at the event, Ross said that Lawler’s contract is up for renewal soon, and he plans to recruit his longtime WWE broadcast partner.
– The site also notes that Arn Anderson announced during a panel that he will be doing a podcast with Conrad Thompson later this year. Thompson currently co-hosts various podcasts with Jim Ross, Bruce Prichard, Eric Bischoff and others.
– Tony Schiavone and his son Matt are working as the Starrcast panels’ lead producers.
More Trending Stories
- Sean Waltman Recalls JBL & Steve Blackman Getting Into Legit Fight, Vince McMahon Calling Stu Hart About Owen’s Death
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Jerry Sags Shooting on Scott Hall in the Ring in WCW Over a Chair Shot
- Dustin Rhodes Explains Why He Decided to Leave WWE, Wanting More Freedom, Discusses Talent Being Scared of Talking to Vince McMahon
- TJ Perkins: ‘Dealing With the 205 Live Producer and Creative Was Miserable’