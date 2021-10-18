wrestling / News

Stephanie McMahon Sends Custom WWE Title to WNBA Champions Chicago Sky

October 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon Triple H WWE Emmy

The Chicago Sky are the WNBA Champions, and Stephanie McMahon has sent them a custom WWE title in congratulations. The Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury three games to win in the finals to win the championship, and WWE’s Chief Brand Officer noted she was sending the custom title to them in honor of the victory.

McMahon wrote:

“Every champion deserves some bling! Proud to present this custom @WWE title to @Candace_Parker, @kahleahcopper, and the @chicagosky to commemorate their #WNBAFinals victory. #SKYTOWN”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Stephanie McMahon, WNBA, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading