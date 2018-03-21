WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Trains With Former UFC Fighter, Fastlane Trailer for NextVR, and Smackdown Social Media Ratings See Increase This Week

– Stephanie McMahon recently did some training with former UFC and MMA fighter Seth Petruzelli ahead of her WrestleMania 34 tag team match against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle. Seth Petruzelli tweeted about training Stephanie McMahon and shared some photos of the session.

Stephanie also later tweeted Petruzelli back and thanked him for the sesson. You can check out those tweets below. Stephanie McMahon’s husband, Triple H, also trained with Petruzelli previously. Petruzelli has also worked as a striking coach in the past at the WWE Performance Center.

– WWE released a video trailer of for the WWE NextVR app and WWE Fastlane, which is now available for the NextVR App. You can check out that video below.

– This week’s edition of Smackdown was No. 1 among series and specials for last night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. Smackdown had 1.427 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week. For more specific breakdowns, this week’s show had 172,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 997,000 unique interactions on Instagram, and a total of 257,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is an increase of from last week’s total of 1.116 interactions.