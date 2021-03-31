Steve Austin on His Favorite WrestleMania Moments, Initial Reaction to Bringing In Mike Tyson

Steve Austin looked back at his favorite moments from WrestleMania in a new interview. Austin appeared on Busted Open Radio and was asked by Mark Henry about his favorites, naming WrestleMania 13, 14, and 17. You can check out the highlights and video below:

On his favorite WrestleMania moments: “One of my favorites would have been WrestleMania 13 with Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, passing out in a pool of blood. Because that really — he really made me in that match. And of course, we executed a double turn, which is super rare because it’s not often done. And then to pull off an execute that — takes a lot of talent to do that, and we did. Winning my first title at [WrestleMania] 14 against Shawn Michaels, the greatest in-ring performer in my opinion ever. With the one and only Mike Tyson, who brought all those outside eyeballs to the product.”

On his initial reaction to Mike Tyson coming in: “I’ll never forget, when Vince says he thought about bringing Mike Tyson in. And this is how stupid I was. ’cause I was all about the business, right? I said, ‘Man, do you think we really need Mike?’ [laughs] It was like, dude. As you know, when Mike Tyson came in, that was when the whole world started watching. So it was like, ‘Hello, McFly! Yeah, we need Mike Tyson.'”

On WrestleMania 17: “And of course I’ve got to go to [WrestleMania] 17 because that was when me and The Rock — you know, 17 was a loaded card, and eveyone got off that night. Everyone had a stellar match. And it was a record crowd in the Houston Astrodome, and we ripped it from start to finish. And of course, I turned heel but that’s following The Hardys and Edge and Christian, the Dudleys doing all that stuff that they did. So those were the three — WrestleMania 13, 14, and 17. Highlights.”

