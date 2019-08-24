Steve Austin On The Death of Kayfaybe: ‘It’s Almost 2020. People Know What’s Up.’

Earlier this month, Stone Cold Steve Austin took part in an interview with KFC Radio in which he praised The Rock for how he sold the Stone Cold Stunner whenever he took it.

He said: “Yeah because who would have figured, that guy, I hit him with that damn stunner and half the time I’d have to watch out because he’d crash over me. And The Rock, I mean he’s always been like 275, and when his legs or whatever careened off the ropes and hit you in the head, it’s like, ‘Goddamn, that hurts!’ And who would have thought then as he was flip-flopping around the ring for a Stunner that now, today as we speak, he’s the biggest movie star in the world. You’re welcome, The Rock.”

Austin again praised the Rock for his selling on Twitter today. A fan apparently didn’t approve of the Rattlesnake breaking kayfabe and let him know about it. Austin replied and, after what we can only assume was a shoulder shrug and an eye roll, said that most fans “know what’s up” in regards to wrestling being real these days. You can see the exchange below.

Love SCSA but hate this tweet. "Academy", "selling"… ugh. Yes, I realize kayfabe is dead but can't you just say it's a devastating move and that's why it fucked Rock all up? https://t.co/7B2pI9akdj — Michael No Music 😭 (@Slymmcredible) August 24, 2019