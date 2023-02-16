– WWE and A&E are expanding their programming partnership with a new unscripted series starring WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The new 10-part series, Stone Cold Takes on America, debuted on Sunday, April 10 at 10:00 pm EST.

In the new series, Austin will take viewers on an adventure as he redefines what life after years in the ring looks like, and he seeks to experience everything he missed out on while he focused on his career.

The show will air as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on the network. You can see the full press release and a new preview video on the upcoming series below:

A&E NETWORK EXPANDS WWE PROGRAMMING THIS SPRING WITH NEW TEN-PART SERIES “STONE COLD TAKES ON AMERICA” AND THE RETURN OF “WWE’S MOST WANTED TREASURES” PREMIERING BACK-TO-BACK ON SUNDAY, APRIL 30

“STONE COLD TAKES ON AMERICA” FOLLOWS CELEBRATED WWE(R) HALL OF FAMER STEVE AUSTIN AS HE HITS THE ROAD TO EXPERIENCE ALL LIFE HAS TO OFFER

FEATURING WWE LEGENDS BOOKER T, MICK FOLEY, AND LITA, “WWE’S MOST WANTED TREASURES” CONTINUES THE SEARCH FOR ICONIC WWE MEMORABILIA

New York, NY – February 16, 2023 – A&E Network expands its Sunday night WWE programming block this spring with the all-new docuseries “Stone Cold Takes on America” and “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.” Produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, “Stone Cold Takes on America” premieres Sunday, April 30 at 10pm ET/PT and sets out on the road with one of the most renowned WWE Superstars of all-time, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin(R). Austin takes viewers on an epic adventure as he redefines what life after years in the ring looks like and experiences everything he missed out on while focused on his career. Kicking off the night at 9pm ET/PT, season 2 of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” returns with Legends Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita as they hunt for iconic WWE memorabilia and share the stories behind some of the most memorable items in WWE history.

For over two decades, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gave everything to wrestling, becoming one of the all-time greats. However, his dedication to his career meant sacrificing many of the other experiences life has to offer. In each one-hour episode of “Stone Cold Takes on America,” Austin will hit the road in his RV, accepting challenges from fans that push him out of his comfort zone, and make up for lost time. Through archival footage from classic WWE moments and his own stories, the series weaves together Austin’s old and new life – both filled with incredible feats and his unique point of view – as he celebrates and learns from new experiences how only “Stone Cold” Steve Austin can.

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” returns for a second season with WWE Legends Booker T, Mick Foley, and Litaleading the search to reclaim WWE’s most iconic memorabilia and bring these items back home to share with the WWE universe. In each one-hour episode, they travel across the country alongside Legends such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, DX, Kurt Angle, Goldberg, Bret “Hitman” Hart and more to track down items that have left a lasting impact on WWE’s culture and the fans. These priceless, one-of-a-kind collectibles include DX’s Invasion Jeep, Macho Man’s Mega Powers Robe, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Cement Truck, Goldberg’s WWE Debut Jacket, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s Bagpipes and many more.

All series will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com

“Stone Cold Takes on America” is produced by Pilgrim Media Group for A&E Network. The series is executive produced by WWE. Executive producers include Craig Piligian, Steve Austin, Heather Olander, Stijn Bakkers and Mike Nichols, who also serves as showrunner. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Stone Cold Takes on America.”

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” is produced by WWE and Six West Media(TM) group for A&E Network. Executive producers for WWE are Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser. Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat and Jessica Conway are executive producers for the Six West Media(TM) group. Matthew J. Braley serves as showrunner and executive producer, Steven C. Lawrence is co-EP. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Jonathan Partridge. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.