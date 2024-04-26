UPDATED: TNA has officially announced that Steve Maclin has signed a new deal with the company. The company announced on Thursday that Maclin has re-upped with them after Maclin first revealed the news earlier in the day.

TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Steve Maclin

TNA Wrestling re-signed former World Champion Steve Maclin, it was announced Saturday, April 20, during the live broadcast of the Rebellion pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Maclin made his pro wrestling debut in 2013 and spent about seven years wrestling for WWE before joining IMPACT Wrestling in June 2021. He has been part of some of the biggest matches in TNA history, including a Barbed Wire Massacre match. The highlight match of his career came last April when he defeated KUSHIDA to claim the TNA World Championship for the first time in his career. Maclin served four years in the United States Marine Corps with 2nd Battalion 8th Marines from 2007-2011. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in the infantry as an 0331 Machine Gunner. Maclin had tours to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2011. Away from the ring, Maclin enjoys comic books, video games, his three dogs and spending time with his wife, fellow wrestler Deonna Purrazzo. Maclin also is finishing his bachelor’s degree online in psychology with a focus on mental health. “I have a lot of unfinished business here and plan to get back into the TNA World Championship picture,” Maclin said. “I’m very happy to call TNA home.” Maclin and the stars of TNA Wrestling will be in action on Friday & Saturday, May 3-4. at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York. The action kicks off Friday with Under Siege, which will air live on the TNA+ app, including title matches for the TNA World Championship, the Knockouts World Championship and much, much more. Then, on Saturday, the TNA television trucks will be in Albany to capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday night (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

ORIGINAL: During an interview with Fightful, wrestler Steve Maclin announced that he’s re-signed with TNA Wrestling. While Maclin did not offer details on the length of his new contract, he stated a majority of his demands were met, specifically more money and creative freedom.

During a segment at TNA Rebellion last week, Steve Maclin came out and said he had a new TNA contract, but he wouldn’t sign it because he wanted a match at the event. That prompted a return from Mike Santana who beat Maclin in an impromptu matchup.

During Maclin’s interview with Fightful (via Fightful Select), the former TNA World Champion indicated that he had talks with former TNA executive Scott D’Amore last year about extending his current contract, which was going to expire on May 31. Maclin also revelaed that he had conversations with other parties before opting to re-sign with TNA. Additionally, Maclin said he spoke to Anthem Sports & Entertainment higher-ups Ariel Shnerer and company president Anthony Cicione about his contract.

Maclin previously joined TNA (formerly Impact Wrestling) in 2021.