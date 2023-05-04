Steve Maclin Praises Jonathan Gresham, Says He Pushed Him As A Technical Wrestler

In an interview with Fightful, Steve Maclin praised Jonathan Gresham for his ability as a technical wrestler and for pushing him in the ring. He also said he was open to another pure rules match with Gresham. The two had a Pure Rules match for the ROH title on the January 20, 2022 episode of Impact, which Gresham won.

Maclin said: “Pure technical genius, he is. One of the best in the world. Doesn’t get enough credit. I know people talk about it, but he needs to get more credit for how good he is. That was one of those matches going into that I was open-minded. ‘This is your realm, teach me how we can make these rules work and put into a story and how we can make this work to be pure awesomeness.’ For the 12 minutes we had in the match, I think we made the most of that story and telling that story, especially with the rules that go into it. That is one of those things in pro wrestling and tag wrestling, where, if you abide by the rules and make them mean something, it makes the story and the match so much better. That was one of those matches that I’m very proud to have. A lot of people have come to me and said, ‘I really enjoyed that match between you and Gresham, I would love to see it again.’ Maybe down the road that is somewhere we go. I would love to do another match like that because it pushed me to my limits on the technical side. I’m not the most technical wrestler in the world, but I know how to adapt to it and work with it. I’m very proud of that one.“