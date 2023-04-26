Steve Maclin Thinks Nick Aldis Needs To Earn A Shot At Impact World Title

Nick Aldis is back in Impact Wrestling and recently said he’s going after the Impact World title. In an interview with Fightful), current Impact World Champion Steve Maclin said that if Aldis wants a shot at his title, he’ll have to earn it.

He said: “It’s funny how that family likes to stay in the limelight of everything and try to be in that spotlight while the future is trying to push forward and we have to try and stick in the past a little bit. If he wants a shot at the IMPACT World Title, he has to go earn it like I did. You don’t just get to waltz in.“