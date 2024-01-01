Sting Interacts With Vladimir Abouziede at AEW Worlds End

– During last Saturday’s AEW Worlds End event, WWE Hall of Famer Sting had an interaction with longtime wrestling superfan, Vladimir Abouziede, who was in the front row at the event. AEW shared some photos of the two interacting, which you can see below.

Vladimir Abouziede was the featured subject of the award-winning WWE documentary, WWE Superfan: The Story of Vladimir, which finally premiered this year on Peacock.

At the event, Sting and Darby Allin teamed up with Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. Together, they defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill.