Sting Saves Ric Flair From Young Bucks In Final Appearance On AEW Dynamite

Sting made his final regular appearance on AEW Dynamite this week in order to save Ric Flair from the Young Bucks. Wednesday night’s show saw the Bucks seek to locate Sting and Darby Allin throughout the show as The Icon toyied with them. This continued until the main event segment, when the Bucks came down to the ring and were attacked by Darby Allin, who came out of the crowd.

The Bucks gained the upper hand on Allin and Flair then came out o the ring. After he pretended to be aligned with the Bucks, he attacked them and Sting came out from the rafters to save Flair from the assault. You can see clips from the segment below.

Sting & Allin are set to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Bucks at Revolution on Sunday in Sting’s last match.