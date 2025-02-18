Sukeban Announces Details On Their Germany Debut

Sukeban announced the details for its debut event in Germany. The promotion issued the following:

Sukeban’s Berlin Debut Set for March 6

Following sold out events in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and London, tickets are available now for the Japanese female wrestling league’s first Berlin fight

(Berlin, Germany – February 18, 2025) – Sukeban, the Japanese female wrestling league, today announced that its Berlin debut will take place on March 6th at 9pm CET.

Tickets are available now at sukeban.com/berlin. The event will take place at Kühlhaus Berlin. Doors open at 8pm CET, and the event will be followed by an afterparty.

Members of the Cherry Bomb Girls, Vandals, Dangerous Liaisons, and Harajuku Stars are scheduled to fight, including Crush Yuu, Atomic Banshee, Venomous Veny, Ichigo Sayaka, and more. The full fight card will be announced in the coming days.

The Berlin event follows Sukeban’s sold-out fights in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and most recently London, where Sareee Bomb captured the Sukeban World Championship from Commander Nakajima.

The event is hosted by Adidas and Zalando in celebration of the newest Adidas Originals campaign “Step into the Spotlight” on Zalando.

For more information, visit sukeban.com and follow Sukeban on Instagram, TikTok, and X at @sukeban_world.