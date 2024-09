Sukeban Announces Event in London Next Month

Sukeban has announced that it will hold an event at York Hall in London on October 10, with five matches announced. The lineup includes:

* Sukeban World Championship: Commander Nakajima (c) vs. Sareee Bomb

* King Konami & Anox vs. Crush Yuu & Supersonic

* Ichigo Sayaka vs. Stray Cat

* Saki Bami & Maya Mamushi vs. Dingo & Atomic Banshee

* Rina Yamashita vs. Midnight Player vs. Babyface