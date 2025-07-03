Sukeban Announces Partnership With NTT DOCOMO Studio & Live Inc

Sukeban has announced another partnership, this one with NTT DOCOMO Studio & Live Inc to help brand growth and content development. You can find the press release below:

Sukeban and NTT DOCOMO Studio & Live Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Fuel Entertainment Brand’s Global Growth and Content Development

Sukeban, the live sports and entertainment brand that blends Japanese female pro-wrestling with anime, fashion, beauty, and music, will leverage the partnership to develop new IP and content formats across multiple platforms

NTT DOCOMO Studio & Live Inc., a joint venture between NTT DOCOMO, Inc., the leading telecom provider in Japan, and YOSHIMOTO KOGYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD., the preeminent talent agency in Japan, seeks to create, discover, and support Japanese and global content and deliver it worldwide, working with creators and artists to plan, produce, distribute, and sell long and short-form content, manage talent, and produce events

New York, NY (July 3, 2025) – Sukeban, the live sports and entertainment brand, and NTT DOCOMO Studio & Live Inc. (NDSL) today announced a strategic partnership that will see Sukeban bring its talent, live experience and multi-platform content to new audiences around the world. In NDSL, Sukeban has enlisted a strategic partner with expertise across talent management, content distribution, and IP development, including producing critically acclaimed series for platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

Blending Japanese female pro-wrestling with anime, manga, fashion, beauty, and music, Sukeban’s original IP expands beyond the ring, with a young, diverse audience that experiences its characters, storylines, and action through tentpole live events, short-form content, apparel, collaborations, and more.

The strategic partnership with NDSL will enable Sukeban to expand its programming offers for fans by developing new IP and content formats across multiple platforms.

“We are truly excited to partner with Sukeban to deliver innovative content driven by bold, distinctive storytelling to audiences around the world,” said NDSL. “Sukeban is a treasure trove of pop culture, bringing together manga, anime, fashion, music, and beauty — all through the powerful lens of women’s professional wrestling. We look forward to what’s ahead.”

“In NDSL, we have found the perfect partner. Together we will bring fans closer than ever to Sukeban’s wrestlers, the live action, and the drama and storylines, wherever they may unfold,” said Sukeban. “NDSL is steeped in experience when it comes to producing award-winning content, developing talent, and leveraging its resources for growth, all while preserving the uniqueness of what makes a brand special.”

Operating across Japan and the United States, Sukeban has tapped into Japan as the epicenter for high quality female pro-wrestling. Japan has long produced the best women wrestlers in the world, with its stars catapulting from the ring to become celebrities, movie icons, and pop idols. Legendary wrestlers like Bull Nakano, the Crush Gals, the Beauty Pair, and Dump Matsumoto have inspired everything from fashion and toys to anime and music.

Sukeban has established a league and IP brand that houses some of the most talented, celebrated, and feared wrestlers from Japan. The fighters are split among rival gangs with distinct identities and subcultures from across Tokyo who compete for the Sukeban World Championship. Bull Nakano presides over the league as Commissioner.

NDSL is a joint venture between NTT DOCOMO, INC., the leading telecom provider in Japan, and YOSHIMOTO KOGYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD., the preeminent talent agency in Japan. The joint venture seeks to create or discover not only Japanese content, but also global content, and deliver it to the world, working with creators and artists to plan, produce, distribute, and sell long and short-form content, manage talent, and produce events.

Sukeban will host its next sold out Championship Title Fight on July 5, 2025 in Los Angeles at Anime Expo 2025.