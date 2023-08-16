Summer Rae Recalls Dusty Rhodes Being a Supporter Of Hers In WWE Developmental

Summer Rae recently looked back at her time in WWE developmental and how Dusty Rhodes was an early supporter of hers. Rae discussed the matter on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Rhodes’ involvement in her WWE ring name: “He [Rhodes] goes, ‘What in the f*** is a Kylie Summers.’ He said, ‘Your name will stick with you for the rest of your life, what you have for the rest of your life’… I said, ‘Kylie Summers, fine, what about Summer? Because it was Summers,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, okay I like that.'”

On Rhodes being a supporter of hers: “Dusty was the only person that believed in me super early. It was great, I think it was really good for my confidence so early on just like Dusty Rhodes was in my corner, it’s so great. I hear him all the time, he’d always tell us, especially when I was on Raw valeting, he’d always say, ‘Do it first and ask for forgiveness after.'”