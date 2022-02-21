Sw3rve The Realest On His Future Goals In Wrestling, Whether He’d Consider WWE Return

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Sw3erve The Realest (aka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in WWE) discussed his future goals in wrestling, whether he’d consider a WWE return in the future, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Sw3erve The Realest on his future goals in wrestling: “I am interested in every opportunity. I am looking at every opportunity individually, not all at one time, but everything individually. Where I am needed, what can I provide, what can also be provided to me, and the big things I want to do. Like I said, I am out here in Hollywood running around, doing a lot of business things. I am about to go to London at the end of the week. There’s going to be a lot that’s going to have to combat that and work with it. What can I offer a promotion? Also what can the promotion allow, for me to take these other ventures and mesh and bring them together? What’s my restrictions? I need a lot of freedom when it comes to that.”

On whether he’d consider a WWE return in the future: “Right now I am content with exploring. The state that WWE is in right now, I don’t think it needs me. I don’t think what they’re looking for, and what they’re asking for is something that I can provide. Because I am always wanting more. I am always moving on a different pace, I don’t like waiting around too much, I don’t like waiting in line, I don’t like trying to fill one lane that everybody else is already jamming in. I am always into creating my own lane and doing something, it’s sometimes the things that I want to venture out and try is going to take risk. There’s a lot of unknown territory that the system is not familiar with, and that’s okay, because it’s their system, it’s still going to be successful with what they do, whether they change or not. They’re still going to make their money.”