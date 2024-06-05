– During a recent edition with Josh Martinez for the Superstar Crossover, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland discussed Sami Callihan as one of the most underrated wrestling talents in the game today. Swerve said on Callihan (Fightful), “Underrated in the game today? Oh, that’s tough. Truth be told, I’m going to always say Sami Callihan. He’s one of the most underrated, not only just talents, but minds. He’s the reason I have the mind that I have now for sure.”

Sami Callihan recently returned to TNA Wrestling. He also competed in last month’s MLW Battle Riot VI.