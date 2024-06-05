wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Credits Sami Callihan as One of Wrestling’s Most Underrated Talents
June 5, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent edition with Josh Martinez for the Superstar Crossover, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland discussed Sami Callihan as one of the most underrated wrestling talents in the game today. Swerve said on Callihan (Fightful), “Underrated in the game today? Oh, that’s tough. Truth be told, I’m going to always say Sami Callihan. He’s one of the most underrated, not only just talents, but minds. He’s the reason I have the mind that I have now for sure.”
Sami Callihan recently returned to TNA Wrestling. He also competed in last month’s MLW Battle Riot VI.
More Trending Stories
- Will Ospreay Says Doesn’t Feel Right Using Storm Driver 91 After Hurting Bryan Danielson
- Randy Orton Thinks It’s Nice Vince McMahon Is Out of WWE, Likes How WWE Takes Care of Talent Now
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Backstage Drama Between Veterans and Outsiders at WCW Slamboree 1997
- Eric Bischoff on if He Ever Saw Dean Malenko as a Main Eventer in WCW