Swerve Strickland Signs New Deal With AEW Ahead Of All In

August 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Swerve Strickland will be with AEW for a good while longer, signing a new deal with the company before All In. It was revealed on the All In: Zero Hour pre-show that the AEW World Champion signed a new deal with the company, as you can see below.

Strickland defends the World Championship against Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s PPV. Strickland debuted with the company at AEW Revolution in March of 2022.

