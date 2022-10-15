Swerve Strickland On Helping AEW Turn Its Diversity Appeal Around

Swerve Strickland recently weighed in on how AEW has been better about bringing diversity to its product and how he helped facilitate that. AEW was criticized for its diversity after Big Swole named that issue as one of the reasons she left, and Strickland noted during an appearance on Say Less that AEW had a ‘diversity issue’ last year, noting that he’s helped bring “a huge difference” to the company through his connections to the hip-hop world. You can check out the highlights below:

On AEW getting more crossover appeal with Trina and more: “Shade Room [covered AEW], I’m sure that TMZ is going to pick up on [DJ] Whoo Kid, him going out there, Fabolous, that’s gonna make all these rounds and that’s gonna get that crossover appeal that AEW desperately wants and needs. I feel like every industry needs that.”

On AEW’s past criticism over its lack of diversity: “I remember not too long ago, like a year ago, two years ago the diversity issue for the company was a big talking point. Now this year, I feel like I brought a huge difference and presence to that company in the last six months I’ve been there. With like bringing Kevin Gates on and bringing like a Fabolous and a Whoo Kid with the connections with my man AB and all that, bringing that story back around.”

