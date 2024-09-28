Swerve Strickland Says AEW Is ‘About To Get On Fox’

Swerve Strickland has lent credence to reports that AEW content is headed to Fox, saying as much in a new video. Strickland appeared in musician and influencer QueenzFlip’s latest vlog and was seen telling him that the company was “about to get on Fox.”

“It’s moving,” Strickland said (per Fightful). “We’re about to move. We’re about to get on Fox. SmackDown is leaving Fox. We’re taking Fox…TNT, TBS, and Fox. We got all three of them things.”

AEW has not yet confirmed any content heading to Fox. Smackdown moved to USA Network earlier this month, and it was reported a couple weeks ago that AEW was in talks with Fox for a new program as they near a deal with WBD to renew their media rights.