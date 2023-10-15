Swerve Strickland Commends Will Washington’s Work for AEW Administrative

In a recent Fightful interview, AEW’s Swerve Strickland shared his thoughts on the addition of Will Washington as Administrative Coordinator for the promotion. Strickland stated that while the new assignment involves a learning curve for both Washington and AEW, he is impressed with the effects of Washington’s placement. You can see a highlight from Strickland on the topic and watch the complete interview below.

On the results of Washington’s efforts in administration for AEW: “He’s working hard, doing great work over there. It’s really cool seeing him with nervous energy. Yeah, he’s like, ‘Oh, something happened in the office. I’m not sure how to handle this, but I’m gonna figure it out.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, you are. Go figure it out, brother.’ He’s killing it. He’s knocking it out of the park. It’s a learning process for him and it’s a learning process with AEW, it’s integration. He’s handling it well. You’re seeing a lot of his work on television. There’s a lot of good ideas, it’s little small things, that without it, you’d get a different feel of certain segments and matches, but he’s making his presence known and that’s awesome. That’s what we need for our culture and that system. Not just in AEW, but in wrestling.”