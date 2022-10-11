Swerve Strickland Talks Women’s Wrestling And Where AEW Should Go With It

Swerve Strickland appeared recently on the YouTube channel of Say Less and talked about his perspective on where the women’s divisions in the industry are headed and what he thinks would be good next steps (per Fightful). He referenced recent accomplishments and innovations by WWE and how AEW should follow similarly. You can read a couple highlights and watch the full episode below.

On Triple H’s accomplishments as WWE’s new CCO: “His most successes have been the women. I don’t think we talk about that enough.”

On where AEW should focus its high stakes matches: “The next jump for us in AEW is to get that for the women. Get four, five, six, top strong heavily pushed women into some type of ladder match with stakes on the line. That’s our next big jump for the next pay-per-view, the next big event. We have to get to that level. We’re still working on it. We’re still…having Saraya come in. That’s a huge get. That’s another one that can have a line out the door, around the block, to be an attraction for AEW. People look at it like, ‘here they go, pulling more talent.’ That’s a good thing.”